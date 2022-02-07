Demonstrations Journalists harassed in Convoy protest – Media not a party to the protest, recalls the Association of Editor-in-Chief

Journalists were threatened during the demonstration and their tools were deprived. According to the editors’ association, the harassment was particularly experienced by filming groups and live editors.

The main suppliers the association recalls in its statement that the media is not a party to the demonstrations and that it is in everyone’s interest that journalists can do their job in peace.

At the Convoy Finland demonstration in Helsinki over the weekend, journalists experienced harassment. For example, journalists were intimidated and their tools were deprived. According to the editors’ association, the harassment was particularly experienced by filming groups and live editors.

On Sunday, also the chairman of the Association of Journalists Hanne Aho commented on the harassment on Twitter. According to Aho, it is in everyone’s interest that journalists can do their work in demonstrations without the risk of violence and intimidation.