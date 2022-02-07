Late last month, we found that Dying Light 2 has the dubbing in ten languages ​​but not in Italian and this did not please some of the local players.

In response, the Italian fans of Dying Light 2 started the review bombing on Metacriticlashing out against the decision of Techland.

“Please tell me how you can ignore one of the most important countries in the world, Italy, with its ancient and renowned literature, poetry, art, history, fashion, cars, wines, the sun, the sea, the beautiful breathtaking landscapes? Shame on Techland“says one user.

“The absence of the Italian language and the inclusion of all other languages ​​in the game is a serious offense to Italian culture and people“, adds another user.

“Cancer Denuvo + missing Italian audio + bug + no optimization = real junk“is the comment of another user who is not very happy with Techland’s choice.

In short, it seems that some of the Italian players are definitely disappointed by the lack of dubbing in our language.

Source: Reddit.