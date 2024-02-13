Dynit announced on its social channels that from today it is available on Prime Videothe streaming platform of Amazonthe season 2 Of DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba with Italian dubbing.

The synopsis of the second season of the anime based on the comic book work by Koyoharu Gotoge according to Prime Video: “After facing several enemies aboard the Mugen train, Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke must face Enmu, the Waning Moon who has taken possession of the train itself! The next mission will see Tanjiro and his friends accompany the Pillar of Sound Uzui to a pleasure district where it seems that a demon is claiming numerous victims.”

DEMON SLAYER Season 2 is made up of 18 episodes: the first part adapts the cinematic film of the narrative arc of Mugen trainwhile the second sees it transposed into animation The pleasure district.

Source: Dynit