Sega has announced that in the summer of 2022 it will be released for Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles

the “Additional Character Pack” DLC, on all available platforms (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Steam). It is a series of paid downloadable content with several new characters for use in the game’s Fight Mode, both local and online. The first release, planned for this summer, includes Uzui Tengen, the sound pillar of the demon slaying team. Later, six additional characters from the Pleasure Quarter chapter of the anime will be available for purchase in a series of periodic updates. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Nezuko (advanced demonic form), Tanjiro (Pleasure District), Zen’itsu (Pleasure District), Inosuke (Pleasure District), Daki, Gyutaro. The package will be released on the occasion ofarrival of the game on Nintendo Switch, for which it will be released on 10 June.