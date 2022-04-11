Sinaloa.- Enough of circuses and theaters, Brunette has to get to work and put aside lies and slanderbecause citizens want real results, said the president of the State Steering Committee of the BREAD In Sinaloa, Roxana Rubio Valdez, when criticizing the waste of one thousand 700 million pesos that were spent in the referendum to revoke the mandate.

This economic resource should undoubtedly have been used for children’s stays, support for investment and employment, education, not to mention medicines and some other items and all just to follow the whim of the president.

“Today we vigorously raise our voices and exempt the president, who has had enough of circuses, brunettes and theaters, to really start working for Mexicans, leaving lies and slander behind. We Mexicans want real results now, without pretexts or evasion of responsibility by blaming others,” he said.

Roxana Rubio specified that according to the quick count of the electoral authorities, only about 18% of citizen participation was achieved, well below what AMLO intended to achieve.

“Not even with gifts, hauling, waste of public resources, dissemination of their officials and threats to withdraw programs, they managed to get 15 million citizens to the polls, they were far from the 30 million they obtained in 2018.”

“Respect for the rule of law is urgently needed in our country, which is why we demand that the party in power and the president stop committing acts of violation of the law, that they truly apply what hurts us Mexicans and look for strategies that really change the Mexico that we all want with justice, transparency and freedom”.

The albiazul state leader emphasized that National Action will continue to raise its voice for a free country, which guarantees a better quality of life, medicines, security and employment, so that stability and confidence in Mexico are reestablished, but above all, so that there is democracy, transparency and freedom of expression.