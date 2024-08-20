Last month Nintendo launched the teaser of a game that was initially a mystery, but soon revealed that it was Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Clubanother title in this franchise that is not so well-remembered despite the fact that two remakes were released recently. This latest announcement has generated intrigue among fans, so many of them genuinely want to know more about it before its release this month.

To prepare for departure, Nintendo has shown a new post in which they confirm that a special demo is now available in the eshop of Switchso from now on users can play. Although it is only the prologue of the story and the first chapter.

You can now play through the prologue and first chapter of Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club on #NintendoSwitch before the game’s full launch on 8/29. 🔎 Head to the crime scene and try the free demo: https://t.co/jJ4PfTIDIv pic.twitter.com/ceSXrwfsZA — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 20, 2024

Here is the synopsis of the game:

In Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, a student has been found dead in a chilling manner, his head covered in a paper bag with a spelt-out smiley face drawn on it. This eerie visage bears a striking resemblance to a recurring clue in a series of unsolved murders from 18 years ago, as well as Emio (the Smiling Man), an urban-legend killer who is said to grant his victims a smile that will last forever.