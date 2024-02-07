Two psychologists appointed by the defense of the former Brazilian Barça player Daniel Alves to prove that he was drunk the night of the alleged rape of a young woman in the bathroom of a booth at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona, ​​they maintained this Wednesday during the trial that the footballer's cognitive abilities were “slightly affected”, but “he could distinguish the good and evil and knew what was happening.

The two psychologists have presented before the Barcelona Court the conclusions of the expert report that the defense commissioned them to determine if the footballer was drunk the night he was accused of rape, with the analysis of the drink receipts and the recorded images. by the security cameras of the Sutton nightclub.

According to the experts, of those drink tickets, which the defense gave them last month, Alves drank five bottles of wine and one of whiskey with his three friends, then a gin and tonic by himself. and, once in Sutton, he was also able to drink six glasses of champagne that appear in the security camera recording.

Dani Alves and his lawyer Inés Guardiola.

These data, together with one of the images recorded in Sutton in which the player “seems to fall”, make the psychologists think that the footballer could be suffering from a “alcoholic intoxication” which caused a “significant impairment to his volitional capacities.”

This expert evidence, with which Alves' defense attempts to prove that the footballer was drunk to benefit from a mitigating circumstance, has nevertheless been turned against him, when asked by Ester García, the lawyer for the private prosecution of the victim, about the extent of that alleged alcohol intoxication in the consciousness of the defendant.

In that sense, The experts have acknowledged that the alcohol consumption deduced from the drink tickets and the images of Sutton could have “slightly” affected the defendant's cognitive abilities, but that “he distinguished good from evil, he knew what was happening.” .

Dani Alves sitting in the dock moments after the trial against him began. Photo: EFE/ Alberto Estévez

On the other hand, the psychologists, who have carried out a study of the personality of the accused throughout several interviews, have also pointed out that from his biography, family and personal relationships no factor emerges that points to a person “with tendency toward impulsiveness and aggressiveness.”

“It is very unlikely that a person with his personality would commit sexual assault,” they have maintained.

