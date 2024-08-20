Chihuahua, Chih.- With one month to go until the end of summer, which in 2024 will be on September 20, the state has recorded a total of 67 health incidents resulting from high temperatures. Also, during this period, a total of 3 deaths occurred, reported the Ministry of Health.

Although the first cold fronts are expected to arrive in early September, high temperatures have continued to persist at the end of August. Yesterday alone, the city of Chihuahua recorded 34 degrees Celsius, while Juárez and Ojinaga reached 38 and 39 degrees, respectively.

With temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius this hot season, the population has felt the effects.

The Ministry of Health, through its report on extreme natural temperatures, detailed that there are a total of 3,544 cases and 274 deaths nationwide.

Of these, Chihuahua is in 14th place nationwide with 67, but well below the 516 that Tabasco has.

However, there are three deaths that have resulted from extreme temperatures.

Regarding treatment, these are divided into heat strokes, with a total of 27, dehydration with 35 and only 1 burn.

While the 3 deaths were due to heat stroke.

Given the above and the forecast that high temperatures will continue this week, the population is urged to take appropriate preventive measures.

Heat stroke is the result of excessive exposure to sunlight or being in a very hot place. It causes symptoms such as: cold or clammy skin, intense sweating, fainting or dizziness, fatigue, weak or rapid pulse, low blood pressure, muscle cramps, nausea and headache.

In the case of heat stroke, the person should be placed in a cool, shaded and ventilated place, and wet cloths should be applied to the forehead and neck. If the symptoms do not subside after 24 hours, the person should be taken to the nearest medical unit for treatment.