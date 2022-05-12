sixth stage
In the spectacular Scalea sprint, the Frenchman beat Ewan with a kidney blow and beat Bernard Hinault with seven victories
After a siesta of several hours, the Giro circulated along the Riviera de los Cedros. Beaches, cliffs, crystal clear waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea… Sprinting is like surfing a wave in a storm. The road is moving. The sprinters pedal by ear, attentive to the cries of their pitchers and pending the wheel that precedes them. forbidden to look at
#Demare #repeats #victory #Giro #centimeter
Leave a Reply