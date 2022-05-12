Demare and Ewan, in their tight head-to-head for the sprint win. / Luca Bettini / AFP

After a siesta of several hours, the Giro circulated along the Riviera de los Cedros. Beaches, cliffs, crystal clear waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea… Sprinting is like surfing a wave in a storm. The road is moving. The sprinters pedal by ear, attentive to the cries of their pitchers and pending the wheel that precedes them. forbidden to look at