A group of scientists from the Ocean Exploration Trust found, at a depth of 600 meters in the Pacific Ocean, an ancient paved surface that they related to Atlantis.

The mythical city lost in history, dates back to the philosophical writings of Plato. According to the description, it was a military power that ended up at the bottom of the sea due to a catastrophe.

For many years, this city was considered a metaphor for Plato to convey his ideas. However, in the 19th century, several researchers noted that the writings spoke of a true story. This led them to consider the possibility of finding her.

Following the incredible find, several team experts noted that the amazing “road” is about rock formations produced by underwater volcanic activity, north of the Hawaiian Islands.

In fact, since March, oceanographers aboard the EV Nautilus have been investigating the origins of thousands of seamounts to understand how the Hawaiian Islands were formed.

So the project, funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, performs searches with a robotic arm that can analyze geological formations and collect rocks in the depths of the sea.

Are you kidding me? This is crazy

Although they were willing to encounter countless sea creatures and treasures, they never imagined they would see the ancient paved surface.

Even one of the scientists shouted: “It’s the way to Atlantis!”while another found it similar to “the yellow brick road” from the children’s novel ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’.

“Are you kidding me? This is crazy,” exclaimed another of the researchers.

According to the description of the video they published on the official channel of the investigation. Oceanographers found a quick explanation.

The rock formation is “an example of ancient active volcanic geology. At the top of Seamount Nootka, the team detected a ‘dry lake bed’ formation, now identified as a fractured flow of hyaloclastite rock, a type of volcanic rock that forms in high-energy eruptions where many fragments settle to the seafloor”, they stated.

In addition to the incredible path, the Nautilus has found different rather strange sea creatures.

In fact, in March they released a video of a fish with “teeth” hanging from rocks more than 1,000 meters deep.

