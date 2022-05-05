SSince last week, the Russian armed forces have been targeting infrastructure in the Ukraine through which Western arms deliveries can come into the country and be distributed there. Most recently, these attacks with bombers, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles were directed primarily against the rail network. Six train stations were hit on Wednesday, said Alexander Kamyshin, director of the Ukrainian railways. “Heavy damage” was caused, but no one was injured. The day before, Russia fired 18 cruise missiles at eight regions of the country, severely damaging three substations that supply electricity to the railway network, according to Ukrainian sources. The targets were in the east, in the center and in the west of the country. For the first time since the beginning of the war, the Transcarpathian region in the extreme south-west was hit. Russia is trying to vent its “powerlessness because it cannot beat Ukraine,” said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Thomas Gutschker See also A borrowed tiara and a visit to her grandparents: Princess Aiko of Japan officially celebrates her coming of age Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

Rail traffic in Ukraine has been disrupted by the attacks. Fifty trains were delayed on Tuesday and fourteen on Wednesday, the railway boss said. But also the delivery of weapons? A senior US Department of Defense official said no on Wednesday. Damage is still being assessed, he said, but “so far we have not seen any negative impact on the Ukrainians’ ability to regenerate and resupply.” There is no evidence that Western shipments have been stopped or even hit had been. A senior NATO official had previously made the same statement to the FAZ.

Many airfields damaged

These statements can be checked just as little as Russian reports of success. Exactly how the weapons get to Ukraine is top secret. Western secret service representatives have been willing to provide information about the movements of Russian troops since the beginning of the Russian attack. However, when questions are directed towards Western logistics, there is silence. Nobody wants to jeopardize the deliveries and give Russia tips. Only when systems have been successfully delivered is this confirmed. The same Pentagon official reported Wednesday that ninety percent of America’s pledged ninety M777 howitzers are now in the country, and some are already deployed in combat. In addition, 90,000 of 144,000 rounds of ammunition were delivered. The towed field howitzer fires the NATO standard caliber of 155 millimeters. The official also revealed that five out of 16 transport helicopters are now in Ukraine. These helicopters, the Soviet Mi-17 model, were originally procured for the Afghan government but were not delivered after the Taliban took power.







Before the Russian invasion, Americans and British flew their military aid directly to Kyiv. That’s too dangerous ever since, and transport planes are easy targets for Russian air defense. In addition, the Russians damaged many airfields. Since then, weapons have mainly been brought to Poland, where Rzeszow Airport plays an important role, but also to Romania. They are temporarily stored in depots and distributed from there – heavy equipment on trains, ammunition and small arms also by trucks. It was heard that the many trains that brought refugees to the west were returning full of weapons and ammunition.







In themselves, these would be easy targets for the Russians, but they held back in the first phase of the war. On the one hand, they probably calculated the rail network themselves in order to be able to occupy the country quickly. It is conveniently still geared towards the broad gauge, a relic of the Tsarist Empire and the Soviet Union. This eliminates the time-consuming regauging of the wagons, as is necessary, for example, on the border between Poland and the Ukraine. The army could have continued to use their flat wagons. On the other hand, the Russian armed forces are obviously not able to track moving targets in real time and hit them with long-range weapons. Even with static targets, the hit rate of their precision weapons is only between 20 and 60 percent, according to western data.

Almost only free-falling bombs

Now, in the second phase of the war, the first reason no longer plays a role. Moscow has had to scale back its ambitions and apparently no longer believes that it will need the strategic infrastructure itself in the near future. This is true even in Odessa, where an important bridge on the Dniester estuary has been destroyed. The second reason, however, persists and may explain why arms continue to enter the country without major problems. The Russian attacks are “not very accurate when it comes to hitting critical infrastructure,” the Pentagon official said. Photos can be seen on social networks that seem to prove this – rockets hit the embankment, not the tracks.

In addition, guided missiles and ballistic missiles seem to be running out. According to the latest Pentagon count, the Russians have fired more than 2,125 missiles at Ukraine since the war began. No one knows exactly how large their arsenals are and what they are holding back for a possible confrontation with the West. But it was noticeable that recently missiles, which are actually intended for anti-aircraft defense, were used in a secondary role for attacks. In addition, Russian bombers almost exclusively drop free-falling bombs. In order to produce more precision ammunition, the Russian industry needs components that are under sanctions.







For Moscow it is a race against time. In the next few days and weeks, Kyiv is supposed to get more and more heavy weapons. These include the German cheetahs and heavy self-propelled howitzers. If the attackers do not prevent these deliveries, the balance of power in Donbass could shift to their detriment.