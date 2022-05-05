Recently, it was revealed that Dave Chappelle, comedian from the United States, was attacked during one of his presentations as part of the Netflix is ​​a Joke event. Although the reasons are not entirely clear, Netflix has issued a statement condemning this type of behavior.

Through Variety, a representative of Netflix and Chappelle issued a statement reaffirming the comedian’s commitment to freedom of expression, and revealed that Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the public after the attack on the comedian. This was what was said about it:

“Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, breaking sales records for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl. This run teams Chappelle with Monty Python in the most headlined shows of any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, reaching 70,000 fans from diverse backgrounds during the first Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival, and refusing to let the incident of Last night I eclipsed the magic of this historic moment.” As unfortunate and disturbing as the incident was, Chappelle carried on with the show. Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the final musical guests of the night, hip-hop artists yasiin bey and Talib Kweli, aka Black Star, who performed music from their new album, their first in nearly 24 years, to be released on Luminary. Other special comic guests last night included Earthquake, Leslie Jones, Jeff Ross, Sebastian, Jon Stewart and Michelle Wolf.”

Regarding the aggressor, police arrested 23-year-old Isaiah Lee on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. One report mentions that this person was carrying a replica of a weapon that concealed a knife, and it is suspected that he tackled comedian Chappelle on stage on Tuesday night. Lee is being held on $30,000 bond.

Let’s remember that Chappelle has been severely criticized in the past for his comments towards the LGBT+ community.specifically trans people. In related topics, you can check the video of this aggression here.

Via: Variety