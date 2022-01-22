Alex Belli and Delia Duran have come to an end, so much so that the Centovetrine actor has just left his wife with a tweet. The woman, in the house, went back to talking about their free relationship.

Many, especially close friends of the couple, have confessed that the two live a free love and that they are an open couple. Delia Duran put an end to these rumors by clarifying one very important thing:

The free relationship you are talking about? He talks about cultures and having many friendships. In this sense there is freedom, it is that we like to play. But there is a way and a way to play games.

In fact, it seems that it is true that the two live a free relationship, but this only when the two are in agreement and above all they are together. Delia Duran confessed to having kissed other women too, but always in the presence of the husband:

I have kissed with women too, but I share these things with my husband. But between the couple, playing games together, not alone away from me. Do you understand the difference between sharing and creating this between the two of them with me outside?

Delia Duran also made a thought about Soleil Sorge that could explain why Alex Belli didn’t have too many problems moving forward in this story. Outside the house the three would have become friends without problems, but the woman annoyed that her husband took too many liberties without her consent: