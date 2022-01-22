Ukraine CNN: The United States plans to withdraw some of its embassy staff from Ukraine

According to CNN sources, workers who are not in essential jobs would return to the United States from Ukraine with their families.

Of the United States the embassy in Kiev has asked the U.S. State Department for permission to send some of its workers and their families home. Non-essential personnel from Ukraine would return to the United States, reports CNN.

CNN bases its information on anonymous sources and has not received confirmation from the U.S. Embassy in Kiev. A spokesman for the U.S. State Department commented that the ministry has nothing to say.

“As always, we are constantly making plans for changing situations and deteriorating security,” a ministry spokesman said.

CNN reported in Decemberthat the Biden administration is preparing a plan to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine in the event of a sudden deterioration in the country ‘s security situation.

Also news channel Fox said the U.S. is planning to invite embassy staff home.

Ukraine a source close to the administration tells CNN that the flight of staff families to the United States could begin as early as next week.

According to the source, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discussed the possible transfer of workers, but that would be an overreaction to Zelensky.