The toilets of the Río Mula region demand more medical personnel before a waiting list in consultations that exceeds fifteen days at the Mula health center. The service also covers the municipalities of Albudeite, Campos del Río, and Pliego, and the districts of Mule. And it is that today only ten doctors serve citizens. In fact, users show their concern daily about such a delay in appointments to be seen.

According to the doctors and nurses themselves, this situation is causing a lot of discomfort among patients and anxiety to the health professionals themselves, as well as to the administrative staff due to complaints. In addition, one of the doctors has to go to the office of the Muleña district of Casas Nuevas.

For its part, the Campos del Río office has two doctors who also travel to the Muleña district of Yéchar; while in the one in Albudeite, there is a doctor, so when he does not go to the consultation he leads the neighbors to have to go to the center in Mula. Finally, there is a doctor for the districts of Fuente Librilla, La Puebla and Los Baños, while two doctors are in the Pliego office.

In addition, there are only a dozen nurses and five administrative staff. All this for a population of 30,000 inhabitants, which is dispersed in eleven nuclei. The physicians in the area are demanding, specifically, two more doctors, in order to offer a minimum service to the patient, since they treat fifty patients daily in a few minutes, since they have a list of 1,400 patients per doctor. This situation causes that they are not properly attended to, and there are long delays.