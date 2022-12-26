The de-escalation zones include several cities scattered between Damascus and Idlib. Turkey, Russia and Iran, as “guarantor countries” agreed during the Astana talks in 2017, to spare them military operations between the Syrian government and the armed factions.

Formation of the Headquarters for the Liberation of Al-Sham

• Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham was formed in January 2017 when armed factions in northern Syria announced their merger with a new front.

• It included within it Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (Al-Nusra Front affiliated with al-Qaeda), Liwa al-Haqq, Nour al-Din al-Zenki Movement, Ansar al-Din Front, and Jaish al-Sunna.

A political analyst who spoke to “Sky News Arabia” linked this new activity of the commission, which includes several terrorist factions, to Russia’s preoccupation with the war in Ukraine on the one hand and its differences with Japan on the other, in addition to the intensification of the terrorist organization “ISIS” attacks in Iraq and Syria.

On Saturday, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham carried out 7 attacks, against sites controlled by the Syrian government and safe areas.

The attacks preceded the entry of the terrorist group into the city of Afrin in Aleppo governorate last October, especially as it is looking for a role for it outside the borders of the city of Idlib where it is stationed.

year-end attacks

• December 7th

The deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria, Oleg Egorov, announced that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham plans to attack the Russian Hmeimim air base in the city of Latakia, western Syria, with missiles and drones.

He expected the attacks to target areas located in the mountainous part of Latakia, on the territory of the de-escalation zone.

• December 11th

HTS militants targeted Idlib, northwestern Syria, with 4 attacks, and launched another attack in Latakia.

• December 18th

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched an attack on the city of Saraqib in rural Idlib.

• December 22nd

Tahrir al-Sham carried out two attacks in the southern countryside of Idlib, killing 15 people from the forces affiliated with the Syrian government.

• December 24th

HTS carried out 4 attacks in Idlib and 3 in Homs, killing 3 Syrian soldiers and wounding 4 others.

timing semantics

The director of the Arab Center for Political Studies, Muhammad Sadiq Ismail, explains that the movements of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, led by Abu Muhammad al-Julani, carry 3 indications:

• After the successive explosions in Diyala and Kirkuk in Iraq and the terrorist organization “ISIS” claiming responsibility for them, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham wants to reconfigure itself inside Syria again.

• The terrorist group is taking advantage of Russia’s preoccupation with the war in Ukraine, especially that Moscow is now heading towards deeper into Ukraine.

• Russia’s approach to a new front in East Asia, which is the Kuril Islands (disputed with Japan), in light of Moscow’s focus on the Asian dimension surrounding it, leaves a temporary partial vacuum in Syria, which terrorist groups exploit.

Based on the foregoing, Ismail believes that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham wants to repeat the attacks against the Syrian military and civilians “to prove its existence, after its capabilities were affected in the last period under the pressure of the Syrian and Russian forces’ operations against it.”

Will “Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham” succeed?

The terrorist coalition is expanding its attacks through the lone wolf system (operations launched by its cells individually or by a small number in a swift manner) as an attempt to emerge and reconfigure itself, but the Syrian forces counter this with military operations to bomb the sites of this coalition.

Ismail rules out that HTS will return to the strength it had in 2017 and 2018.