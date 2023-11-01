Defense Forces | Merivoimat has completed the first firings with the new TP47 torpedo

Shooting was carried out in the Archipelago Sea on Tuesday with the Hamina-class missile boats PGG Pori and PGG Hamina, says Merivoimat in its press release.

1.11.

Naval forces has completed the first firings with the new TP47 torpedo.

The Hamina-class missile boats have been overhauled, enabling the use of M/20 torpedo launchers with both torpedo models. Hamina-class missile boats are used for protection of maritime traffic and surface defense.

TP47 is an updated version of the TP45 type torpedo supplied by Saab.

TP47 is intended especially for combating submarines, but it can also affect surface ships. The torpedo is capable of independently searching for and targeting underwater targets, changing its depth, speed and direction. It is designed to operate in the island conditions of the Baltic Sea and in shallow waters, says Merivoimat.

According to the Navy, thanks to the development work, the TP47 is almost silent and compared to its predecessor, it is faster, better maneuverable and more advanced in seeking the specified target.

The same torpedo system will also be installed on the Navy’s future Ostrobothnia-class corvettes.