













Genshin Impact on Halloween: fans from Latin America pay tribute with incredible fanart









Through hashtags #botedegolosinasdepaimon and #PaimonCandyJarthe community of Genshin Impact took on the task of sharing all kinds of creations, among which a series of fanarts that show us the characters of the game HoYoverse celebrating Halloween either accompanied by pumpkins or ordering their traditional calaverita.

The community’s work was not limited to detailed illustrations that demonstrate their passion for the video game; they also shared funny animations that will bring a smile to more than one person.

In case that wasn’t enough, the cosplay also made an appearance in which we are all invited to have the sweets ready for Paimon.

The best fanarts from the Genshin Impact community to celebrate Halloween

As we already mentioned, the community of Genshin Impact got to work to celebrate the Halloween and we find fanarts that not only stand out for their quality, but also for the love they have for the video game. HoYoverse.

The first of Pikachu Dubstepshows us Paimon dressed as a little witch and sinking her teeth into the sweets that fascinate her so much.

On the other hand, Crystal Beastie He shows off Klee’s alternate outfit, while Paimon is dying of envy because he apparently has run out of candy.

AND SaDeLionne He dedicated an entire comic to the memory of La Signora, with the entire detachment of the Eleven Heralds paying tribute to him.

One more that we share with you is Sheriff Kyon that introduces us to Paimon holding a pumpkin full of sweets and with the company of Wriothesley and Itto.

PoposhiRa used his signature illustration style and shared his version of Raiden, which is accompanied by Paimon emerging from a pumpkin and a huge moon in the background.

What did you think of the fanarts? Were there any that caught your attention? Will you go trick-or-treating with a cosplay Genshin Impactyou? Join the community and have fun sharing your creations using the hashtags #botedegolosinasdepaimon and #PaimonCandyJar. We wait for you at Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

