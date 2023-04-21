A strong story moved the inhabitants of Cwmdare Street in Cathays, Cardiff; a ‘deeply religious’ woman forced her son to help for three days, resulting in the death of the 3-year-old.

(Read here: Spain reforms controversial sexual freedom law to increase penalties for sexual abuse).

The events that occurred in the capital of Wales, UK and occurred in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to one of the witnesses in the case, the woman forced the child to do a “religious fast” that lasted several days.

Details of the terrifying Cardiff case

It was June 29, 2020, when Mark Heywood KC, a friend of the woman and main witness in the case, called the Welsh authorities due to malnutrition Taiwo Abubakar, the child of only 3 years of age.

But when the police arrived at the scene, found the dead child, totally thin and with malnutrition marks. “Taiwo was severely emaciated and cold to the touch. It was clear that Taiwo had been dead for some time,” the witness revealed.

Nigerian asylum seeker starved son, 3, to death in a bid to stave off Covid. Import the third world

BECOME THE THIRD-WORLD!https://t.co/22uSxvnzO9 — UK Justice Forum 🇬🇧 Latest Video News Updates! (@Justice_forum) April 20, 2023

The woman who was transferred to a medical center due to her malnutrition and her condition, was arrested by Cardiff Police for being the main suspect in the death of his son.

UK outlet Sky revealed that “A post-mortem examination found (Taiwo) weighed 9.8kg (21.6lbs), with no evidence to suggest his death was caused by anything other than malnutrition and dehydration.”

Ms. Abubakar is a deeply religious Pentecostal Christian, for whom fasting is a principle of her faith.

Also, Mark Heywood KC indicated that the woman was “a deeply religious Pentecostal Christian” and would have forced the minor to make a religious fast, an act where water and food are not consumed.

“Ms. Abubakar is a deeply religious Pentecostal Christian, for whom fasting is a tenet of her faith. Her religion makes it clear that fasting is an act of devotion, and children, too young to understand this, should not fast.” he expressed.

(Read here: Still no truce: conflict continues in Sudan after sixth day of intense fighting).

Also, he explained that “The case of the accusation is that Ms. Abubakar knowingly and deliberately neglected Taiwo by not providing him with food or water, causing him to join her in fasting as a religious act,” he added.

Trial against Olabisi Abubakar

Cardoff Crown Court.

The Cardiff Crown Court which is handling the case, charged the 42-year-old woman with child cruelty and manslaughter, based on the testimony of Mark Heywood KC, the main witness.

On April 18, the trial against Olabisi Abuabakar resumed, who decided not to accept the charges that are against you. For now, the Cardiff Court has not issued a final judgment against the accused woman.

HAROLD YEPES

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news