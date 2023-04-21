Culiacán.- temperatures which will be between 30 to 40 degrees this Friday for sinaloa and states of North of mexicoplus some rainy and whirlwinds or tornadoes in some of those states, forecasts the National Metereological Service of the With water.

Above all Sonora and sinaloa they will feel the heat this Friday, and in terms of rain, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas will be the “soaked”, as specified by the NMS.

During the night of this Thursday and early Friday, the new cold front number 50 will enter the northern border of the national territory in interaction with a dry line over Coahuila, and with the polar and subtropical jet current, they will generate showers accompanied by electrical discharges and hail, as well as very strong gusts of wind of 70 to 80 km /h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Low-pressure channels interacting with the subtropical jet stream, instability at high levels of the atmosphere, and the ingress of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, will cause rains in several areas of Mexico, and strong gusts of wind of up to 60 km. /h with dust storms in the north and west of Mexico.

For this Friday, the cold front number 50 will extend over the north and northeast of the Mexican Republic, in interaction with a low pressure channel that will be located over the east and center of the national territory, and with the subtropical jet stream, will originate isolated rains, showers and heavy rains accompanied by electric shocks, gusts of wind and possible hail fall on entities such as Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and others.

In turn, conditions will prevail for very strong winds with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Rain forecast for this Friday, April 21, 2023:

Heavy rains with very heavy punctual rains (50 to 75 mm): Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Puebla and Veracruz.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Hidalgo, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, Querétaro, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos and Tlaxcala.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Jalisco, Colima, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Guerrero, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Heavy to very heavy rains could increase river and stream levels, causing landslides and flooding.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Friday, April 21, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sonora, Sinaloa, Puebla (southwest), Morelos, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Friday, April 21, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California and the State of Mexico.

Wind forecast for this Friday, April 21, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes: Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust storms: Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Ciudad de Mexico and Puebla.

South component wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec (Oaxaca and Chiapas).

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

Skies with scattered clouds and no rain in the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning and cold with possible frost in mountainous areas. During the afternoon, warm atmosphere. Northwest wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h in the region.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Partly cloudy skies and no rain. In the morning, cool and cold environment with frost in mountain areas of Sonora. During the afternoon, hot to very hot environment. North and northwest wind from 15 to 30 km/h in the region, as well as gusts of up to 60 km/h in Sonora.

Weather forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day, with very heavy occasional rains in Nuevo León, showers in Coahuila; all accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. No rain in the rest of the region. Very cold environment in the morning, with frosts in the mountains of Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durango. In the afternoon, warm to hot environment in the region. North component wind with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Nuevo León. Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and dust storms in Chihuahua, Durango and Coahuila.