Ciudad Juarez.- The arrests made by the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) in the 67 municipalities of Chihuahua that have resulted in being brought before the civic justice system or the Public Prosecutor’s Office have decreased by 74.56 percent since 2020, reaching the lowest figure in the last four years of 2,169.

These charges are divided into 410 that were brought before a qualifying officer or civic judge, while 1,754 were brought before the Public Prosecutor’s Office for various crimes, both under federal and common jurisdiction.

In 2020, the number of those made available was 8,525, and the following year it dropped to 6,810, then to 3,104, to reach those registered in 2023, the last reported by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) in the 2024 National State Public Security Census.

Now, these reports from last year, but made public this year, brought 2,796 people to justice, of which 2,257 were brought before the social representation outside the federal or state authorities. All of them were arrested in flagrante delicto, according to the information presented to the federal agency by the Secretariat, in addition to the fact that in all of them public force was used to achieve the arrests, two of whom were injured as a result, and 13 more died in these encounters.

According to open data from previous Census years, 2023 was the first year since 2020 (when this report began to be produced) in which people were injured or killed in clashes with state elements.