Ciudad Juarez.– A control judge has charged five alleged kidnappers who cut off part of the ear of one of their two female victims, setting the hearing for next Friday at 11 a.m.

The rescue of both women was recorded last Friday by operational personnel of the Model Unit for Attention to the Crime of Kidnapping of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), in a property called Los Corrales de San Sebastián, in the Villa Esperanza neighborhood, located at Kilometer 27 of the highway to Casas Grandes.

Upon learning the facts, the judge declared the arrest legal and charged him with the crime of aggravated kidnapping.

According to an investigative agent who participated in the operation, the perpetrators identified themselves as members of the criminal group “La Línea,” and one of them is even of American nationality.

The detainees, César Gabriel FJ, Ricardo Daniel RV, Julio Adrián JM, César Alan CM, and Mauricio Antonio EB, the last of whom is of North American origin, were presented yesterday before the judge, who declared the detention legal.

The victims, whose initials are MJGL and JVG, were held on Estación Méndez street since August 4.

The accusation states that relatives of both received calls demanding economic payment of 1.5 million pesos in exchange for their release, for which they paid 295 thousand pesos in cash plus the delivery of two vehicles.

However, the perpetrators did not release them and instead began demanding a ransom of 200 thousand pesos in national currency.

The five were arrested in flagrante delicto in possession of a black Ford F-150 vehicle, which was identified as the one used to deprive the victims of their liberty. Two weapons for the exclusive use of the Army, Navy and Air Force were also seized by the police officers, the source said.

At the time of their rescue, both victims had various bruises, cuts and burns on their bodies; one of them had a partial mutilation of one of her ears, which she said was cut off by the agents during her captivity, she added.

Regarding the firearms, visits are being made to the Attorney General’s Office, it was reported.

Decrease in migrants is a cause for concern

The rescue took place last Friday, August 9, and is the second kidnapping of civilians, at least on record, in the last year.

The decrease in migrants in the city has kept the authorities on alert, or on notice, because the criminal gangs that have been kidnapping them have interrupted the flow of money that this crime brings them, said an anti-kidnapping agent.

“There is concern, we need to be alert and prepared,” said the police officer.

He recalled that in the case of kidnappings of foreigners, the perpetrators were “from very low-level gangs” who first dedicated themselves to taking care of those who paid to bring them into the United States, but then began to kidnap them.

He said there could be cases on the blacklist that are not reported.

She gave the example of another businesswoman whose son was kidnapped a few months ago. “But she did not want us to accompany her to the delivery” of the money, so there was no follow-up to the investigation.

In that case, the captors released the victim.

For the FGE member, this situation could be repeated if citizens do not report it.