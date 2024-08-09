Chihuahua.- On Friday afternoon, the lifeless body of a man was found inside a stream in the Alfredo Chávez neighborhood in the city of Chihuahua.

It was a neighbor of the area who, upon passing by the place, perceived foul odors coming from a shack that was inhabited as a home.

Inside he noticed a decomposing body and immediately called the emergency numbers.

Municipal Police officers were the first to arrive at the scene, who confirmed the victim, so they proceeded to cordon off the area.

Elements of the State Attorney General’s Office met at the scene to collect evidence, as well as to remove the body, since several syringes were located, so it is presumed that he may have died of an overdose.