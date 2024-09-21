Despite its aesthetics recalling classic JRPGs, To the Moon is in all respects a narrative adventure entirely focused on the story, and it is also a title with a notable quality in its writing, capable of touching on rather profound themes.

There moving adventure built with RPG Maker has been available for a long time on PC, then arrived on Nintendo Switch and also mobile platforms, but it had not yet arrived on other home consoles, with the launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S which is now imminent, almost 14 years after the original release.

Publisher Serenity Forge and development team Freebird Games have announced the release date Of To the Moon on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with the version for the new consoles arriving on October 8th for $9.99.

A memorable story

The story tells of the special work of Dr. Rosalene and Dr. Watts, who give dying people the chance to live a new life from the beginning, but only in their minds.

The new life becomes the last thing patients remember before breathing their last breath, and is therefore an operation that is only performed on people at the point of deathto realize what they wanted to do with their lives.

Among the many stories that the doctors witness and are now almost accustomed to, one in particular shocks both of them and it is that of an old man called Johnny, who has the desire to go to the moon.

Although it may not seem like a strange request, as the two scientists find themselves rewinding Johnny’s past they come into contact with dramatic and moving events and situations, which lead the two to get to know the strange character better and understand the profound reasons for his desire.

After being announced as coming soon, we now have the exact date for To the Moon on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, while in the meantime Just a To the Moon Series Beach Episode has been released, revealing something about the new chapter.