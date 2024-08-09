Telón de Arena has high-quality children’s plays in its repertoire, and one of them will be performed on stage soon.

It is about ‘Los cuervos no se peinan’, a text by Maribel Carrasco directed by César Cabrera, and which returns on August 17 after having been successfully presented at the company’s headquarters in 2023.

On this occasion, the pair of performances that the group will give at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. will take place at the Benito Juárez Civic Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased now at the offices of Arte en el Parque, located at 4305 20 de Noviembre Street, or at the box office on the day of the event.

On stage, Michelle de la Fuente, Marco Nevárez Pearson and Liliana Álvarez will bring to life the story of a woman who, in her desire to have a child, ends up raising as her own a little crow that relentlessly pursues her, and who throughout her life will face rejection and discrimination for being different.

“It’s the story of a woman who longs to have a baby, someone to love and protect, and while she’s sitting in the park, an egg falls on her head and chases her home. From the egg comes a little crow that clings to her and keeps the child to raise it as a child,” says Cabrera.

The theme that governs the play is the right to be different, he explains, because the crow will be raised in a very different environment than the one he belongs to.

“This boy, Emilio, has a tendency to fly, so we will see how adults want to root people to our way of life, and in this case, even when it goes against their own nature,” adds the director.

In addition to the acting, the play also features the excellent handling of five puppets, which are a key part of the story. There is also an attractive set design that makes it possible to create the world in which Emilio and his mother live.

(Cold Breezes)

Crows don’t comb their hair

August 17th

Performances at 6:00 and 8:00 pm

Benito Juarez Civic Auditorium

Entrance: 170 pesos

Tickets on sale at Arte en el Parque offices (20 de Noviembre 4305) and at the box office on the day of the event.