This Sunday, the inhabitants of the State of Mexico elect the governor of the region. Delfina Gómez, whose coalition includes the presidential party of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is leading the polls and could topple the Institutional Revolutionary Party of Alejandra del Moral, at the head of the State of Mexico for 94 years.

The State of Mexico celebrates an electoral day of greater importance this Sunday, June 4. 12.5 million citizens were called to vote to elect the governor of their region, an election that could set the tone for the 2024 presidential elections.

On the other hand, in the State of Coahuila, where 2.3 million citizens were registered to vote, the Governor and the deputies that will make up the new State Congress will be elected. These elections represent the last test before each party chooses its presidential candidate for 2024.

Delfina Gómez and Alejandra del Moral face off this Sunday to govern the most populous state in the country for the period 2023-2029. Both called people to mobilize and go vote.

“I invite everyone who has done it to us to come out and exercise their vote, it is important that they exercise that right and go out to vote, do what corresponds to them,” said Gómez after voting in the municipality of Texcoco, a neighbor to the capital. .

Citizens go to vote for the state elections today at a polling station in Toluca, Mexico, on June 4, 2024. © EFE/ Felipe Gutiérrez

For his part, Moral had the same speech.

“(To the citizens) that today they can freely exercise their vote, there were 59 days of campaign where they were able to meet and recognize the candidates and the proposals and today the citizens can make use of that right,” he said after voting in the municipality of Cuatitlán Izcalli.

The president of the National Electoral Institute Guadalupe Taddei declared in the afternoon that the turnout was quite high.

“The influx of citizens is quite high and the local authorities of the two states have very flattering prognoses and there is representation of all political parties in practically all installed polling stations,” he said.

Delfina Gómez is close to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and leads the “Together We Make History” coalition, made up of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), Mexico Green Ecologist (PVEM) and Labor (PT) parties. Her coalition leads the polls and could overtake Alejandra del Moral, of the historic Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), which has governed the state for 94 years.

Alejandra del Moral is the candidate of the “Va por el Estado de México” coalition, made up of the PRI and the National Action (PAN), the Democratic Revolution (PRD) and New Alliance (NA) parties.

The Mexican church called on the candidates not to forget a central challenge in Mexico, insecurity.

“This Sunday the 4th, elections are being held in two states of the Mexican Republic: the State of Mexico and Coahuila. Those who are elected have important challenges in their hands, such as the pacification of their states and the reduction of insecurity,” he said. the Archdiocese of Mexico.

Key elections ahead of the presidential

Being the most populous state, winning the State of Mexico implies reaching important fiscal resources.

“If Morena wins the State of Mexico, she would be at the head of the state with the largest voter registry, as well as the most populous (17 million people), but the important thing is the government’s resources,” Gustavo Martínez Valdés explained to EFE. expert in Political Science from the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

The candidate for the governorship of the State of Mexico for the coalition of the MORENA, PVEM and PT parties, Delfina Gómez, participates during an act on May 3, 2023, in the municipality of Calimaya, in the State of Mexico (Mexico) © EFE/Felipe Gutierrez

​​​​​​According to the expert, winning these elections would put AMLO’s party on a very good path for the 2024 presidential elections. It would promote the candidacy of Claudia Sheinbaum, current head of government of Mexico City and probable presidential candidate of the Morena party for 2024.

“This great structure allows moving, if not, the 12.5 million voters on the register, let’s imagine that it is 30% – about 4 million -, it becomes a very relevant support and with that the chips on the board are positioned in front of the election next year’s presidential election,” said the expert.

The historic PRI in decline

This election could represent a twist in the history of the PRI, since, although it may win in Coahuilaif it does not win in the state of Mexico, it would lose its historical hegemony and would have to redefine itself.

After being “a gigantic party in Mexico, since 2015 it has declined very strongly, but despite this decline, the PRI is not going to disappear, but it is becoming a legislative and regionalized party,” Valdés said.

Although in 2012, the PRI controlled 19 of the 32 regional governments, after this Sunday, it could control only 2 of them.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. © AFP – Presidency of Mexico

In addition, the party is accused of multiple corruption and co-optation scandals. Its president, Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, is under investigation for money laundering, tax evasion, embezzlement and abuse of authority, among other things.

On the other hand, President AMLO continues to enjoy high popularity, especially thanks to his social programs and the feeling he gives of being closer to the Mexican people, and this, despite his attacks on democracy.

With EFE and local media