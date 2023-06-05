And he had asked the Ukrainian army to remain silent regarding the implementation of a long-awaited counter-attack against Russian forces, in the latest message from Kiev as it prepares to launch the attack..

Speculation is growing In view of what is expected to be a large-scale offensive by Ukrainian forces to restore the territories occupied by Russia in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have been asking the Ukrainian people not to talk about this attack, saying that it can help the enemy.

“The plans love silence. There will be no announcement of the start (of the attack),” the defense ministry said in a video clip it posted on its Telegram account.“.

Kiev’s Western allies have in recent months provided weapons, armor and ammunition for Ukraine to use in a counter-offensive, which military experts said could be difficult given the entrenchment of Russian forces..

In an interview published Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kiev was ready for the operation, but declined to make any predictions..

“Honestly, it could go in a variety of different ways. But we’re going to do it and we’re ready for it,” he told the Wall Street Journal.“.