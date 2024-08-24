Deception and Lies: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2

Tonight, Saturday 24 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 2, Labor of Lies will be broadcast, a 2021 film directed by John Murlowski with Gina Vitori, Jenna Michno, Jonathan Stoddard and Meredith Thomas. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Thirty-year-old Jamie makes a shady deal to sell the child she pretends to be carrying for $100,000 to the phantom Mr. Wynn. To carry out the plan, she befriends Lara, who is actually expecting her first child.

Deception and Lies: The Cast

We have seen the plot of Lies and Deceit, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of the main actors: Gina Vitori, Jenna Michno, Jonathan Stoddard, Meredith Thomas, Britt George, Adam Hollick, Tristina Lee, Steve Olson, Seketin Petra.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Deception and Lies live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 24 August 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.