La Notte della Taranta 2024, the cast: singers, artists, guests, lineup of the concert on Rai 3

Tonight, August 24, 2024, Rai 3 will air the traditional summer concert of the Notte della Taranta 2024, live from Melpignano at 9:20 pm. Three hours of great music in the heart of Salento, with many singers and guests. The host is Ema Stokholma. Let’s take a look at the cast and artists announced for this final stage of the 2024 edition of the Notte della Taranta.

Cast, singers and guests

Directed by the maestro concertatore Shablo, the most anticipated Concertone of the Italian summer, the Notte della Taranta 2024, will be broadcast live on Rai 3 and Rai Radio2 starting at 9.20 pm with the conduction of Ema Stokholma. The artistic line of the concert will develop around the theme of the twenty-seventh edition: Taranta generation. A sequence of hypnotic pizzica contaminated by contemporary sounds, the beauty of traditional songs in Salento dialect, Grico and Arbëreshë, the colors and the sparkling atmospheres of the choreographies signed by Laccio, will make the square of the 150 thousand tarantolati from all over the world dance. A central event in the cultural and social panorama of Puglia that has been able to tell traditional music with a contemporary language. Three hours of popular music where the rhythm of the pizzica meets pop, urban, trap sounds with quotes from Morricone to Piazzolla.

Among the first guests announced is the revelation artist of 2024 Angelina Mango, winner of the last Sanremo Festival, who will sing in the Salento dialect About Little One. Among the singers expected there is also Geolier, one of the most loved by young people. The Neapolitan rapper will interpret I p’ me, you p’ you in an unreleased pizzicato version.

Among the other singers in the cast of the Notte della Taranta 2024 there will be Gaia who will offer her interpretation of Menamenamò to Ste who will bring an unreleased song produced by Shablo. Luca Faraone will also be there, who will play his guitar on the notes of the song entitled Fire. Shablo is the concertmaster of the 27th edition of the Concertone de La Notte della Taranta. Pablo Miguel Lombroni Capalbo, aka Shablo, is an Italian-Argentine musician, producer, manager, DJ and record producer who ranges from soul to trap, from rap to avant-garde electronics. He will be joined by pianist and composer Riccardo Zangirolami, the very young and prodigious artist who at only 23 years old has already directed the iconic Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra.

The grand finale of La Notte della Taranta 2024 promises to be very special, as it bears an exceptional signature. It is that of the Italian artist Emilio Isgrò, who has become a legend thanks to his so-called “cancellatures”, the works in which he erases words, phrases and so on. A finale not to be missed, for which Isgrò has created special erasures that will act as the backdrop for the highly anticipated final Concertone.