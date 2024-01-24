Geneva Motor Show 2024, dates, program and tickets

The Geneva Motor Show in 2024 makes his return later four editions skippedhaving suffered cancellations in 2020 due to the pandemic and unsuccessful attempts at recovery between 2021 and 2023. The Show opens its doors to the public from 26 February to 3 March 2024 with a completely renewed format.

The GIMS Motor Show returns to Geneva after its edition Doha, from February 26 to March 3, 2024, but will be held on a smaller scale. The headquarters is always located in the conference center Palexpo, near Geneva airport. The Geneva Motor Show in March 2020 it was the first major event canceled due to the pandemic. Despite several subsequent attempts, Europe's main motor show did not return in the following years. The 2024 edition is expected more modestas many car manufacturers have chosen not to participate due to the high costs.

The Geneva Motor Show, from 26 February to 3 March 2024

Sandro Mesquitageneral director of GIMS, told Automotive News Europe that to attract car brands the main focus for the new edition will be cost containment. Participating in the event had become very expensive for both participating companies and viewers in pre-pandemic years.

The organization is looking for solutions to reduce economic pressure, including exhibition spaces prefabricated with the possibility of color customization. Additionally, they are working with the city government to establish a cap on housing prices during the event, in order to avoid speculation.

Geneva Motor Show 2024, program

The Geneva Motor Show 2024 is characterized by four new thematic areas:

Adrenaline Zone : Dedicated to the fastest cars in the world, special editions, one-offs and the world of motorsport.

: Dedicated to the fastest cars in the world, special editions, one-offs and the world of motorsport. Design District : Celebrating the art and craftsmanship of automotive design.

: Celebrating the art and craftsmanship of automotive design. Mobility Lab : A space where mobility brands and more show how the automotive world is transforming.

: A space where mobility brands and more show how the automotive world is transforming. NextWorld: In collaboration with Polyphony Digital, the company producing the Gran Turismo series, it allows visitors to race on tracks all over the world thanks to modern driving simulators.

Furthermore, there is the Classics Gallery space – “100 years of icons”which celebrates 100 years of the Geneva Motor Show with 35 of the most iconic cars that debuted at the various editions, from the 1961 Jaguar E-type “9600 HP” to the Porsche 901 “Quick Blue”.

Geneva Motor Show 2024 times and tickets

The 2024 Geneva Motor Show opens with the day dedicated to the press February 26, inaugurated by the proclamation of the Car of the Year. Followed by VIP Day on February 27, and then opens to the public from February 28 to March 3. During the opening times of the first two days (26-27 February), the accesses are from 7.30am to 6pmwhile from February 28th to March 1st from 10am to 8pm. On the weekend of March 2nd and 3rd, the time is from 9am to 7pm. Tickets, on sale January 15, range from 18 francs (19 euros) for students, under 16s, seniors and people with disabilities, a 25 francs (26.5 euros) for the standard adult ticket. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more people. The ticket reserved for operators and personalities in the sector for the VIP Day it costs 90 francs (95.7 euros). Around 2,000 tickets have been issued so far, and organizers aim to welcome 200,000 spectators.

Geneva Motor Show 2024 who is there

At the 2024 Geneva Motor Show, only the Renault Group confirmed its participation, while several major car manufacturers announced their absence. Among these there are German brands BMW, Mercedes And Volkswagen (including MINI, smart, Audi, Bentley, Cupra, Lamborghini, Porsche, Seat and Skoda). BMW has explained that it will prefer to focus more on online marketing strategies and live streamingreducing attendance at physical events such as Geneva, Paris and Detroit.

Groupe Renault has confirmed its participation in GIMS 2024

Also Hyundai, previously scheduled, canceled its participation without issuing an official statement. There are no official communications from Stellantisbut considering their limited presence at past Salons such as Monk And Paris post-pandemic, the group is unlikely to participate in the 2024 Geneva Motor Show. The list of participants matters 29 exhibitors:

Automobile Club de Suisse (ACS)

Assura

Auto-i-DAT

Beeway

BYD

Caresoft Global Ltd

Classics Legends Motor

DAB Motors

Dacia

ErreErre Fuoriserie

Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA)

Formula 1 Merchandising

GP Motorsport

Isuzu

Kimera Automobiles

Lazareth

Legends Magazine

Polished

Martin Engler

MG Motor

Microlino

Pininfarina SpA

Race World

Renault

Shenzer

Silence

Swiss Racing Lab

Touring Club Suisse

Car Totems

Read also:

→ The 7 finalists of the 2024 Car of the Year Award

→ Updates on ENGINE EVENTS

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!