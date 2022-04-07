With 4.5 million unique users, the site Debate Media Show Newscloses the month of February with a growth of 77.9 percent compared to January 2022, an achievement that led it to be placed, for the first time, in seventh place in the Top 10 sites with the most audience in Mexico in the Entertainment category, where the streaming giant Netflix also appears, in addition to Spotify and Televisa. This increase allowed him to advance from 20th to 7th place in a period of just 30 days.

According to data released by Comscore, the international digital audience meter, from June 2021 to February 2022, the percentage of Show News growth was 172 percent, starting with 1.6 million, a number that multiplied nearly two times more in just nine months. As for the beginning of the year, Show News increased around two million, going from 2.5 to 4.5 from January to February, while page views went from 29.2 to 31.4 million.

News

debate.com.mx remains among the ten sites with the most audience in the country in the Information Media category, obtaining 7.4 million unique users. It closes February in tenth place. For its part, My Pocket in the last twelve months has had an exceptional panorama, since it went from 520 thousand 224 unique users to 4.78 million. This growth is summed up at 820 percent per year, making it part of the Top 20 in the same category and to be the fourth finance site with the most audience nationwide, after El Financiero, Expansión and Forbes.

Lifestyle

As for En Pareja, their journey has also been positive, not only achieving fourth place in the category of Lifestyle but also obtain a growth of 321.98 percent in the last year. In February 2021 it had 910,375 unique users while in February 2022 it had 3.84 million.

Read more: Five Netflix releases in April that you cannot miss

For its part, Soy Carmín is in fifth place in the same category with 3.4 million unique users, 9.3 million page views and 7.5 million visits.

What is ShowNews?

It is a site where you can find entertainment news in general, as well as trends in social networks, fashion, everything about youtubers and influencers that are new and much more. Visit show.news and enjoy the latest happenings in the world of entertainment.