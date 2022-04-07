Despite the social and political crisis that this Tuesday triggered violent protests in Lima and in the last hours left a dead person in the south of the country, the Government of Peru assured this Wednesday to be “very solid” and that he hopes to complete his five-year term.

“The cabinet is very solid, I am very happy with this team that has been working for the good of the country,” Prime Minister Aníbal Torres remarked on Wednesday, before assuring that they will “continue working for all Peruvians”.

Torres came out, in this way, in step with the requests of the political opposition, the media and a sector of the population that demand the resignation of the president

Pedro Castillo, who in recent hours has also seen discontent grow among his usual political allies.

In this sense, the Minister of Culture, Alejandro Salas, who is one of the main spokesmen of the Executive, remarked that this is “a government that has been elected for five years”.

violent demonstrations

While carriers have been on strike since last week, the crisis in Peru escalated after the government decreed a surprise curfew in Lima for this Tuesday, which inflamed anger in the streets and mobilized the opposition in a protest that ended in looting and acts of vandalism.

Among the buildings attacked was a headquarters of the Judiciary, which the president of the Supreme Court and the Judicial Power, Elvia Barrios, considered this Wednesday that it was the product of a premeditated action.

Also this Wednesday, a person died in protests in Ica, as confirmed by both the Executive and the National Police of Peru (PNP), which did not specify the causes of this death, although local media and human rights organizations indicated that it was due to a firearm.

About, Defense Minister José Luis Gavidia maintained that the case “is under investigation” and that around 15 protesters have been arrested, while 15 police officers have also been injured.

“Peaceful demonstration is a right, but we will always condemn violence and attacks on public and private property”Gavidia emphasized before making “a call for calm” and saying that “dialogue is the only way to get ahead.”

For its part, the National Human Rights Coordinator of Peru (CNDDHH) reported to Efe that another 18-year-old died on Tuesday after being hit by a tear gas canister in another protest in the central region of Huánuco.

The CNDDHH assured that the two deceased were killed by shots from the National Police and added that, on March 28, another young man was injured by a pellet in the eye.

Pedro Castillo, President of Peru.

six deceased

With these two fatalities, the country already has six deaths in nine days of protests, since two other people died last week from traffic accidents and a 13-year-old teenager fell into a river in the central Andean city of Huancayo.

A fourth victim was a teacher who died because he was unable to attend his dialysis due to blocked lines.

In the midst of these events, Torres reiterated that the decree that ordered the curfew on Tuesday in Lima was “duly supported” by reports from the National Police and the intelligence service that warned that violence could break out in Lima.

He added that it was a “measure to protect the life, physical integrity and property of people” and that if Castillo decided to lift it “in fact” during the afternoon of the same day, it was because there was “a fluid situation” in the city, despite the fact that a peaceful demonstration against the Government had been called.

He regretted that hours later there was “serious damage to public and private property” and he said that this “implies that in these mobilizations there are infiltrated people who want to generate chaos.”

Resignation or dismissal

The intention of the opponents, according to the prime minister, is to “generate” Castillo’s resignation or for Congress to present a new motion to dismiss the ruler, after having already rejected two of those requests in just eight months of management.

Torres also denied rumors that he had resigned from the presidency of the Council of Ministers and said that if that happens he will do so “with great joy and great loyalty” to the government.

Minister Salas added, for his part, that Peru has “a government that listens, that is not repressive, a president that is not a dictator.” and lamented that the “democratic voices that can express discontent” against the Executive “are joined by vandals.”

He emphasized that Castillo will “respect” that democratic position “until the last day of his term, in a government that has been elected for five years.”

Despite the position of his Government, Castillo faces a greater challenge in the face of the continuation of strikes and proteststhe closed opposition in Congress and the loss of allies, who now accuse him of having “betrayed his promises of change” and of repeating “the method of ‘conflict resolution’ of the right”, as leftist leader Verónika Mendoza pointed out .

EFE

