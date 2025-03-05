Sara Mesa, author of widely praised and recognized novels, such as A love and The family (among a dozen) It was in another previous life worker of the administrationN, an inspiring world despite everything, with its officials, its opaque deputy director, their coffee machines and their recesses for breakfast and criticize.

Table, born in Madrid in 1976 and raised in Seville, returns to the editorial universe with a novel that Remember your old public employee times, -Ill the protagonist is called Sara- entitled Opposition (Anagram). Even if only for linguistic mimicry, we must remember that Sara wrote Administrative silenceon a homeless woman who does not get the minimum income for the paperwork that slows it.

The new book explores, as usual in its literature, the current things of life and boredom and evokes, in a way, that magistral manual of the frustrated office worker who wrote the Frenchman George Perec called Art and the way of addressing your boss to ask for an increase.

The new table It is apparently simple, but effective, For known and brilliant. The narrator considers opposing to consolidate her Plaza de Interino. He works in a building that is a metaphor of the scenery pursued by the writer: huge, claustrophobic, full of hierarchies and corridors that in turn are full of monocordes and their tics workers.

To flee those behaviors that fails to understand by New and Naive, the protagonist, Sara, entertains to draw and write poems, While awaiting the call of the authority, which never knows where it ends or why gray door will come out to claim its own.

‘Opposition’ is Sara Mesa’s new novel. Cedadida/Anagrama

Opposition proposes a double game: Reproducing the traps of the bureaucracy not only for those who suffer as a citizen, but also for the one who works for her and to a large extent, causes it and suffers from the other side of the glass.

Thus, the protagonist, like a random heroine, faces the most disturbing of the absurdities: how we organize ourselves in society in the middle of stage such as boredom, work emptiness, routine and promise of a future Sure, even when it should go through what is called opposition. This is the most cheater in the trades because it offers an opportunity in exchange for a monotonous and ungrateful present.

The characters around Sara They are a mirror of the human condition that table portrays with kindness but impious in its consequences. Like those that the protagonist will take, small subversions of great and unexpected reach. Fiction, once again, conquers reality in Sara Mesa’s work.

Opposition It has left this Wednesday, March 5, for sale.