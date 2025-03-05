The United States has paused weapons and intelligence support to Ukraine after the tense meeting at the White House between Donald Trump and Volodimir Zelenski, confirmed on Wednesday the director of the CIA, John Ratcliffe.

«President Trump … He had a real doubt about whether Zelenski was committed to the peace process, and decided to pause, ”said Ratcliffe in an interview with Fox Business.

The decision was made days after Trump received the Ukrainian president in a meeting that, according to witnesses, ended with reproaches about kyiv’s military strategy and the future of US support.

A senior Pentagon official told the CNN that the suspension is already having effects on the battlefield. The United States has reduced the number of recognition flights and surveillance missions that allow Ukraine to anticipate attacks and coordinate its air defense. The pause, although temporary, generates uncertainty at a critical moment of the conflict with Russia.

Ratcliffe suggested that freezing could be reversed soon, depending on kyiv’s response. “We want to continue working with Ukraine to contain aggression in the region and generate the necessary conditions for peace,” he said.

The measure has generated restlessness in European military and diplomatic circles. According to state department sources, Trump’s transition team was warned about the importance of maintaining intelligence with Ukraine, considered a key element for advances in the war front.

The announcement comes in the midst of growing tensions about the future of the relationship between Washington and kyiv. While Trump presses by an agreement that reduces the American involvement in the conflict, Zelenski faces the difficult task of ensuring that his country is not isolated before the Russian offensive, without signing a cessation hostilities to which he resists not to deliver land to Russia.

So far, the White House has not detailed the terms under which the flow of military and intelligence aid would be restored.

Meanwhile, the newspaper ‘The Daily Mail’ reported Wednesday that the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and British prime minister, Keir Starmer, have offered to accompany Zelenski on a trip to Washington next week they have come to meet Trump again and try to repair the relationship after the tense encounter in the Oval Office last Friday.

Despite the freezing of the aid, Trump said in his speech against the Capitol on Tuesday night he is “working for peace in Ukraine.” However, he did not offer details about how he intends to achieve it or about the future of US military support to kyiv.