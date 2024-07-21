Aguascalientes It is one of the states in Mexico where Refugee migrants can find employmentas companies established in the region have opened their doors to migrants, reflecting a significant change in social commitment towards these vulnerable communities.

This phenomenon not only highlights the corporate social responsibilitybut also highlights the economic and social benefits that refugee inclusion can bring to the region.

Paola Monroy Flores, head of the local office of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), was emphatic in highlighting the results of a recent event co-organized with the Secretariat for Economic Development and Competitiveness (SEDECYT) and the National Employment Service. The event attracted the attention of 150 companies interested in integrating refugees into their teams, demonstrating a growing interest in take advantage of the talents and skills of these individuals.

During the event, several companies shared their positive experiences of employing refugees. Exedy and Continental, for example, reported a significant reduction in staff turnover and an inspiring impact on local communities.

These companies have not only seen benefits in terms of job stability, but have also contributed to strengthening social and economic cohesion. The Oxxo chain was especially highlighted as a national leader in this type of hiring, highlighting how the inclusion of refugees can be a driving force for social and economic development.

Monroy Flores noted that many refugee professionals participated in the event, seeking employment opportunities that would allow them to lead a dignified life and contribute their skills to the local economy.More than 80% of these individuals manage to find employment in the formal sector, demonstrating a remarkable capacity for adaptation and a significant contribution to their host communities.This data highlights not only the resilience of refugees, but also their determination to integrate and thrive in their new environment.

Refugee integration is not limited to the workplace. In an effort to promote integration through sport, UNHCR has organized the “Hope for a New Home” race in Aguascalientes.

This free event, held in collaboration with the Aguascalientes Athletics Association, will take place on Sunday, July 21. The race not only seeks to promote a healthy lifestyle, but also to strengthen ties between the local community and refugees, creating a space for meeting and coexistence.