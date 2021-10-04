At least nine people were killed in new demonstrations by Indian farmers last weekend. As a result of the riots, the internet was shut down locally and certain opposition politicians were no longer allowed to travel to the city of Lakhimpur Kheri. That writes the AP news agency on Monday.

Four people were killed when a car ran over demonstrators in Lakhimpur Kheri, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The vehicle is said to be in the name of Housing Minister Ajay Mishra. The driver and three other passengers, politicians from the ruling Bharatiya Janata party, were killed by angry protesters, Mishra said. The minister was not in the car at the time of the incident.

Son of minister arrested

Six people, including Mishra’s son, have since been arrested in connection with the killing of the four demonstrators. Charges have been filed against 14 others. The body of a local journalist was also found in the vicinity of the violent action, Reuters news agency reported. It is not known how he died. Schools in the city and the surrounding area are closed and people are advised to stay indoors as much as possible.

The demonstrations started a year ago when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government announced new agricultural laws to deregulate the sector. Farmers say they will no longer be able to survive if minimum guaranteed prices are abolished, forcing them to sell their crops for low prices. The Indian government says the reforms are needed to modernize agriculture and boost production. The agricultural sector accounts for 15 percent of the total Indian economy.

So far, the protests have been mostly peaceful. In January alone, one person was killed and hundreds injured when protesters broke through a police barricade to storm a historic fort in New Delhi. In the Indian capital, farmers and the government have met more than ten times, but this has not yet resolved the disagreements.