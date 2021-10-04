Genoa – From the Liguria Region the update on the weather situation in the region.

The interventions

Toti: “It is an emergency that is complex in size. In Roussillon 600 mm of rain fell in the last 12 hours. Half of the annual rainfall. I heard the head of civil protection Curcio. The resilience of the territory is perhaps greater than what we could have expected. We expect that what has rained so far is not the starter but not even the main course. A very vast front loaded with perturbations will hit the region in the next few hours “

Toti: “Now an emergency in the Savona area and in the Bormida and Stura valleys. The A6 has reopened. The A26 remains closed. The Savona-Turin railway has been interrupted. Five families have been evacuated to Pontinvrea. The Bormida has overflowed in Cairo. It has been closed. the vaccination center in Camporosso in the Imperia area. The critical phase is now at the gates of Arenzano “.

Toti: “I make an appeal: let’s move only if strictly necessary, with particular attention to waterways and floodplains and where you leave the car. Someone has started to argue, jackals are not animals that feel ashamed, but they are used to it. to dry climates “.