A total of 471 people died in 2024 due to drowning in aquatic spaces in Spain11.6% more compared to the 422 in 2023, making it the second worst year in the last decade after 2017, when 481 were registered, according to the annual report of the Spanish Rescue and First Aid Federation. The study reflects that the loss of human life for this reason since 2015 they amount to 4,025.

The report highlights that the 2017 figure has not been exceeded in 2024 because December of this last year It has been the one with the fewest deaths in Spanish aquatic spaces since 2015, 10, 7 less than in 2023 and 19 below 2022.

In the whole of 2024 The autonomous community that registered the most deaths was Andalusia for the second consecutive year, 72, four more than in 2023.

In second place is Galiciawith 64 deaths, 18 more than the previous year, while in the Valencian Community and the Canary Islands 63 were registered, 17 more than in 2023 in the first and 11 more in the second.

In Catalonia 48, 18 less; in Castilla y León 28, 12 less; in the Balearic Islands 27, 5 less; in the Region of Murcia 19, 3 more; in Castilla-La Mancha 16, 6 more; in Extremadura 13, eight more; in Asturias 11, 6 less; in the Basque Country 11, 4 less; in Aragón 10, one more; in Cantabria 9, the same as in 2023; in the Community of Madrid 7, the same data as the previous year; in Navarra 5, one more; and in La Rioja 3, two more. In addition, one death was recorded in Ceuta, two less than in 2023, and another in Melilla, one more.

The profile of the person who drowned in Spain during 2024 according to the report is that of a man over 55 years old who loses his life on a beach.

Precisely the beach was the scene in which the highest number of drowning deaths were recorded throughout 2024, 244 of the total (51.8%), followed by rivers, in which 85 took place (18.05%, four points more than the previous year) and swimming pools, with 57 (12.1%).

On the other hand, a total of 66 of the 471 deaths (14.01%) occurred in places with surveillance against 213 in areas that did not have it (45.22%) and 192 in which it was not appropriate to have this service (40.76%).

The summer monthsJune, July, August and September are those with the highest number of drownings, 269, while January, February, March and December added 89 deaths, 21 more than in the same period in 2023.