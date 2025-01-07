Spain continues to be a favorite destination for Hollywood stars, who not only find refuge in its landscapes, but also love. From the shores of the Mediterranean to bustling Madrid, the vibrant Spanish culture has conquered some of the biggest names in international cinema. In recent years, figures like Richard Gere and Brad Pitt have lived romantic stories that seem to have a common denominator: Spain.

These actors, who have forged their careers in the mecca of cinema, have found both professional and personal refuge in our country, and have taken important steps in their love livestaking his link with Spain far beyond the professional.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva

The ‘Pretty Woman’ actor, Richard Gere (75), has found his place in Spain with the help of the Spanish businesswoman Alejandra Silva (41). The couple, who have been married since 2018, have shared their love for the country on several occasions, and the connection they have with Spain seems to be more than special. During the ‘Elle Eco Awards 2024’ gala, Gere and Silva they did not skimp in showing their complicity. In his statements, the actor confessed: “We love Spain, yes, I love Spain and our children love Spain.”

After several years in Connecticut, the couple made the important decision to move to La Moralejaan exclusive Madrid neighborhood. The purchase of a mansion valued at 3.5 million of euros is only the last step in its integration into the country. In fact, Alejandra, in a recent interview, revealed how Spain had influenced her life: “We were watching the DANA news in New York and I told Richard ‘yes, we are going to the right place, Spain'”, confirming that this new stage is as rewarding as it is unexpected.









GTRES





Brad Pitt and Inés de Ramón

Another big Hollywood name that has succumbed to the charm of Spain is Brad Pitt (60). After his stormy separation with Angelina Jolie in 2016, the actor found the refuge he needed in Inés de Ramón (32), a young woman from New Jersey with Madrid roots. Their relationship was confirmed in 2022, when they were both photographed at a U2 concert in Barcelona, ​​and since then, their public appearances have been limited.

Although their relationship is still discreet, the couple has been seen on several occasions in Madrid and Barcelona. In 2016, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie purchased a villa in Mallorca, and although not much is known about the property, it is known that it was a refuge for the family during their relationship. After their separation, Pitt has continued to frequent Spain, and although he currently resides in Los Angeles, his bond with the country remains strong.

gtres





The surprise: Johnny Depp

And who seems to be joining the ranks of these famous lovers of Spain is Johnny Depp (61). The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor has recently been linked to Jess Martínez-Bordiúa young influencer and filmmaker who comes from a well-known family in Spain.

Although the rumors about their relationship have been denied by his spokesperson, who assures that Depp “is enjoying being single”, several indications suggest that there is something else than a simple friendship between the two. Jess, who has shown admiration for Depp on her social media, shared a video on his birthday with the message “Happy Birthday Johnny Depp,” sparking speculation. Additionally, Jess has been known to accompany Depp on several recent trips, including film festivals in Seville and San Sebastian.

The young influencer, in addition to being a prominent figure on Instagram, has worked with brands such as Dior, the same brand for which Depp is the face of its Eau Sauvage fragrance, which reinforces the theory that both share more than professional projects. Whether this relationship is confirmed or not remains to be seen, but the truth is that Depp, like his colleagues Richard Gere and Brad Pitt, could have found in Spain not only a refuge, but also a new love

gtres





In short, Hollywood stars continue to find in Spain a place where their hearts beat strongly. While Richard Gere and Brad Pitt have already established themselves here, Johnny Depp seems to be following in their footsteps. A destiny that, without a doubt, continues to work its magic on the great figures of cinema.