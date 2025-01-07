

01/07/2025



Updated at 12:17 p.m.





The festivities are over and it begins in Seville a new battle within the share war. Next January 10th the ordinary shareholders meeting in which, if the judge does not say otherwise, José María del Nido Benavente will not be able to exercise his right to vote. This is why this Tuesday the largest shareholder of the Sevilla entity has asked the judge for precautionary measures to be able to have influence in this imminent meeting. Nevertheless, The former president of Sevilla has not attended the appointment with the judgebut counselor Enrique de la Cerda has attended in his place. According to those around Del Nido Benavente, this decision has been motivated by his desire “not to expose himself” before the meeting.

All this, after leaking the video of the altercations that the former leader was involved in with Lucas Fernández de Bobadillaa member of Sevilla’s legal team, during the course of the last Seville derby. Some facts for which the club has sanctioned its former president with 20 games in which he will not be able to step on the pitch. Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. A disciplinary measure that Del Nido Benavente has appealed to the ordinary justice system and that will surely mark the course of the Sevilla assembly.

For the moment, Del Nido Benavente has requested precautionary measures this Tuesday at the hearing that took place this morning at the City of Justice in the capital of Seville. The meeting was attended by Alberto Pérez-Solano and Lucas Fernández de Bobadillamembers of Sevilla’s legal team, while Enrique de la Cerda has accompanied the lawyers of Del Nido Benavente.

Resolution in one or two days

Upon leaving the courts, De la Cerda attended to the displaced media, to whom he assured that “it went according to plan”, in addition to clarifying that “it was a very technical hearing and very different from the previous ones.”