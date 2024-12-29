The latest developments in the Daniel Sancho case bring a twist in the case. According to has confirmed to Telecinco News the chef’s legal team in Spain, the appeal against the sentence to life sentence issued last August 29, and which maintains it held in the Thai prison of Surat Thani for the murder of Edwin Arrieta, will still have to wait.

After several postponements, the date to present the appeal had been set for December 29, that is, this Sunday, but it will finally be presented in January 2025.

Your team of lawyers have requested a new extension to deliver the writing that seeks to reduce the sentence of his client. They assure that they have the document ready, but that they prefer review it “point by point”.

The objective is to achieve a favorable scenario for the son of actor Rodolfo Sancho for his possible repatriation to Spain. Both the criminologist Ramón Chippirrás and the criminologist Carmen Bafalgón and the criminal lawyer Marcos García-Montes They continue working to compile new evidence that maintains that the crime was in self-defense.

The Arrieta family requests the death penalty

The lawyers in Thailand for the family of Edwin Arrieta A few days ago they presented an appeal against the sentence to life imprisonment of the Spaniard Daniel Sancho, in which They ask that the death penalty sentence be increased and the compensation is increased, according to the court notification.

The brief from the lawyers of Arrieta’s family, presented on November 29 in the Court of Samui, where Sancho was tried and sentenced to life imprisonment for the premeditated murder of the Colombian surgeon, requests that the ruling be reviewed for reasons such as the “forcefulness” of the police evidence and the lack of repentance of the convicted person.

“The Court of Appeals is requested to review the first instance ruling and declare the accused guilty under article 289(4) of the Penal Code, which establishes the death penalty as the only applicable penalty,” states the appeal signed by Nattha Jongratwanin, representative of the Arrietas in Thailand, according to the notification sent to Sancho’s lawyer, Apirchat Srinual.