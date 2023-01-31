After a “difficult” month of January, as Carlo Ancelotti has described it, Real Madrid recovers three of its a priori starters. Tchouaméni, Alaba and Carvajal will be available for next Thursday’s league match against Valencia.
Until this date, the Italian coach was counting on 13/14 players to be able to carry out his matches. In the last match against Real Sociedad, the bench was as follows: Luka Modric and Asensio as usable footballers for the coach plus Lunin, Luis López, Vallejo, Odriozola, Mario Martín, Hazard and Mariano (players that Carletto does not have). But this has not only had a negative part. Camavinga, Ceballos, Nacho and Rodrygo have established themselves as starters and after the return of those mentioned above, they will become gold substitutes, or who knows if they will continue as starters.
What is clear is that the saturation of the calendar is better passed with more troops. Real Madrid, if everything goes according to plan, will only rest three Wednesdays from now until May. A competitive rhythm that is taking many players ahead. In addition, Ancelotti has confirmed that there were going to be no movements until the month of June, what there is is what there is and they will go to death with it until the end of the season, whatever setbacks come. The Italian has even had to invent with Camavinga as a left back, as Deschamps did in the World Cup. Still yet to join the team are Lucas Vázquez who was injured in the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona and the recently injured Ferland Mendy. They both have about a month of recovery left.
