A tourist boat sank off the coast of the Japanese island of Hokkaido over the weekend. 26 people were on board. The death toll is increasing.

TOKYO (AP) – After a tour boat carrying 26 people on board capsized off the coast of Hokkaido, Japan, on Saturday, April 23, the death toll has risen to 11. A girl discovered by the emergency services on Monday night in the icy sea was dead, reports the German Press Agency (dpa). The three-year-old had drifted unconscious in the stormy sea and had been taken to a hospital – but any help came too late for her. The deaths of ten people were confirmed on Sunday, April 24th. They were recovered from the sea and between rocks.

Rescue workers continued to search for the other 15 people on board the “Kazu 1”, reports the dpa. In addition to the coast guard and the navy, fishing boats and pleasure boats were also involved in the search. However, the chance of survival in the ice-cold and rough sea off the coast of the Shiretoko peninsula on Japan’s northern main island of Hokkaido is low.

After a boat accident off the coast of the Japanese island of Hokkaido, rescue workers transport a rescued person from a helicopter. © Koki Sengoku/dpa

Excursion boat capsizes on the Japanese island of Hokkaido: rescue workers use helicopters to search for survivors

According to information from the dpa, the “KAZU I” had made an emergency call on Saturday: water was penetrating the bow, the engine had failed. Shortly afterwards the message: The boat has a strong list. After that the contact was broken off. On board were the 54-year-old captain and his 27-year-old employee, as well as 24 passengers, including two children. They came from different parts of Japan, including Tokyo.

The news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) also reports that everyone on board the “Kazu 1” wore life jackets. After the excursion boat sent out an emergency call, rescue workers found the victims in the water with helicopters and took them to hospitals. Only later were they declared dead. The reason: Japanese authorities often took their time confirming deaths in accidents and natural disasters because forensic pathologists had to confirm the deaths. Normally, the bodies would be identified and family members notified before the information became public.

The excursion boat “Kazu 1” capsized off the coast of the Japanese island of Hokkaido with 26 people on board. This photo released by the Japan Coast Guard shows an orange life raft from the tour boat. © dpa

According to Japanese authorities, there were strong winds and waves at the time of the accident. Fishing boats have returned to the Shiretoko coast because of the bad weather conditions. The “Kazu 1”, on the other hand, continued its journey. The Ministry of Transport therefore checked with the operator of the excursion boat whether the safety guidelines had been observed.

Boat accident on the Japanese island of Hokkaido: excursion boat had an accident for the first time

The excursion boat had not had an accident for the first time. In June 2021, the “Kazu 1” ran aground in shallow water. At that time, however, the ship was able to return to the port without outside help. The police have investigated the captain for negligence.

The Shiretoko Peninsula is located on the northeastern tip of the Japanese island of Hokkaido. Temperatures are freezing there at the moment. The peninsula is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is known for its unique wildlife, including the endangered Steller sea lion, as well as migratory birds and brown bears. (ter/afp/dpa)