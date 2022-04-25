Sinaloa.- There shortage in the country of the abortion medication Mifepristonewhich is why it is not being used in the Sinaloa Women’s Hospital and in applicants for termination of pregnancy they are being given Misoprostol, explained the hospital director Aida Nanet Zamora. Until last week, 10 women had requested the safe termination of pregnancy.

#shortage #abortion #medication #Womens #Hospital #Sinaloa