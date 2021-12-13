Sony has just patented a collaborative path creation feature that appears to be the one seen in Death Stranding. The patent, entitled “Terrain radar and gradual building of a route in a virtual environment of a video game“, credits Hideo Kojima as the inventor and describes many familiar features of the game such as the ability to see and traverse other player paths.

In the summary, the patent further explores the “method of influencing a game world of a video game“Patented methods include identifying paths used, improving paths based on the number of players who have used them, and so on. Death Stranding made it possible to identify paths traced by other players and interact with them.

The patent could mean that Sony and Kojima may have something else in mind for Death Stranding. However, it’s hard to say considering the patent application was filed prior to the game’s release. Sony filed for the patent in 2019, but it was only recently approved, on December 7, 2021. At the very least, it appears that the developers will not be able to use any of the features described in order not to risk legal action from Sony.

Death Stranding launched on November 8, 2019 for PC and PlayStation 4. Death Stranding: Director’s Cut was released on PlayStation 5 this year, on November 21, 2021.

Source: Gamespot.