The media tycoon was convicted by the District Court along with 7 pro-democracy activists: “If commemorating those who died of injustice is a crime, condemn me”

Hong Kong news tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 13 months in prison. A Hong Kong court sentenced eight members of the pro-democracy front found guilty of participating in or encouraging other people to attend last year’s vigil to remember the events in Tiananmen Square in 1989, an initiative that had been banned by the authorities of the former British colony.

The Hong Kong Free Press reports, specifying that among the eight there are former exponents of the Hong Kong Alliance in support of the patriotic democratic movements of China, dissolved in September, Lee Cheuk-yan, Chow Hang-tung, lawyer, Simon Leung and Richard Tsoi. The others – in addition to Jimmy Lai, 74-year-old founder of the Apple Daily newspaper closed in the summer who is already serving a previous sentence – are former MPs Leung Yiu-chung and Wu Chi-wai and activist and former reporter Gwyneth Ho. According to Hkfp, sentences range from four and a half months to 14 months in prison.

Lai wrote a letter to the Hong Kong court expressing pride in her role in commemorating the victims of the 1989 Beijing massacre. “If commemorating those who died of injustice is a crime, then inflict that crime on me and let me suffer the punishment of this crime, so that I can share the burden and glory of these young men and women who have shed their blood on June 4 “in 1989, his lawyer, Robert Pang, read in the courtroom. And then: «Remembering those who shed blood, but not remembering the cruelty. May the power of love prevail over the power of destruction. “

The former publisher also faces charges of violating Hong Kong’s national security law, imposed by Beijing last year to shut down the city’s pro-democracy protests, which could lead to sentences of up to life imprisonment.