After landing on PlayStation 5, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will arrive on PC on March 30 on Steam and the Epic Games Store. The original work of Hideo Kojima, who relaunched it after the mysterious farewell to Konami, is ready to welcome all the new content, narrative and gameplay, expanding what is seen in the base game.

There will also be further technical improvements, such as an unlocked framerate and ultra wide support, showing the wonderful world devastated by the contact between the world of the living and the world of the dead, thanks to the Tenth Engine of Guerrilla Games.

Therefore, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will be available at the launch price of € 39.99 but if you already have the base game, the upgrade to the new version will be available for € 9.99. But there’s more: if you want to try the new experience created by Hideo Kojima, you could be smart and take advantage of the Steam Lunar Sale, which sees Death Stranding with a 70% discount. In short, now or never.