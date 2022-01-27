The Finnish driver Valtteri Bottasnew team driver Alfa Romeo in Formula 1, he is trying to breathe as much as possible the passion for the Italian brand in order to revive his career, which has plunged into the middle of Lewis Hamilton’s legendary row of successes. While the 2022 of Formula 1 has already virtually begun with the first training sessions, press engagements, promotional videos, interviews and simulator tests, there is also time for some social whims. And Bottas, having given up the role of the perfect Mercedes image man and fulfilled his commitments as testimonial Ineos Grenadier, today he is very busy honing his knowledge of the Alfa brand, also by visiting the Arese Museum.

In the company of rookie Guanyu Zhou, Bottas therefore made his first lap at the Museum which shows all the best cars in the history of the Biscione, and judging by the Stories published on Instagram, the Finnish driver he would have been pleasantly impressed with the collection of racing and road cars. Could a beautiful passion for Alfa Romeo cars arise from this first visit, regardless of the communication and marketing suggestions that will come from the parent company? Meanwhile, Bottas had already shown off, after the end of the contract that bound him to the Stuttgart company, the models assigned to him or kindly lent for the winter ‘holidays’. In particular, there seems to be a particular fondness for the model Stelvioeven better if Quadrifoglio.

Bottas has previously driven cars such as Mercedes-AMG GT S (put on sale in 2021) and C63 AMG, but according to the site Sportskeeda in his collection there would also be a Ferrari F40 and a Mclaren 675LT.