Death of little Fatima, the mother changes her version of events and accuses her partner

All are underway investigations the case to understand what exactly happened to the little girl Fatima, the 3-year-old girl dead after being precipitated from the balcony on the fourth floor. There mom in the last few hours it also has changed its version of the facts, accusing his partner.

A terrible story, which unfortunately still has many dark spots. They will be alone the autopsy and all the necessary examinations to reveal the truth about the death of this little girl.

Lucia Chinelli, the 41-year-old mother, was followed by social workers and with her also her own 2 children had from two different relationships. He had recently started dating Azhar Mohssine, 32-year-old Moroccan.

The latter lived in the attic of his palace and everyone described him as a person sweet and loving with her children, but who had created many problems for her own drug.

On the evening of the drama, some witnesses said they saw the woman who he consoled his companion, that was it self-accusing. However, only in the last hours, Lucia Chinelli heard again by the investigators, one told different version. In the interrogation he said:

He threw it on purpose because we had just had a fight and he was angry. In addition, he was also clouded by all the alcohol and drugs he had taken with his friends.

The statements of the stepfather of little Fatima in front of the magistrate

Azhar Moahssine was stopped by the agents the night after the tragedy. In front of the Gip, in a spontaneous statement he wanted to tell everything what had happened and also spoke of the relationship he had with the baby.

The 32-year-old said around 9pm he saw Fatima go to greet him in his home. He said Mom was watching them from the window and he was standing playing with her to fly flies on balcony.

At one point however, he failed to take up again the little girl and saw her fall into the void before his eyes. After this his story, the Judge decided to accuse him of manslaughter and to make it stay in prison.