Remuzzi: “Beds occupied by No Vax that shouldn’t stay there. In the next few months 5 thousand avoidable deaths”

Giuseppe Remuzzi was a guest of 24 Morning, interviewed by Simone Spetia on vaccines, Covid and home care. The professor, who holds the position of Director of the Mario Negri IRCCS Pharmacological Research Institute, he often spoke on radio and TV without sparing himself even in self-criticism on some of the choices made by the scientific community at the beginning of the pandemic.

From the frequency of Radio 24, Remuzzi explains how at the moment both the Delta and the Omicron variant are circulating in Italy, but the former is more dangerous. “Almost all of the patients are from the Delta variant. If the Omicron variant were to replace the Delta it would be good news, the problem is we’re not sure.

Covid is almost certainly just a flu with Omicron but unfortunately the Delta is still in circulation. Then there is the fact that the 90% of the hospitalized are not vaccinated: vaccines are essential against Delta and it is important not to circulate it. “

Simone Spetia points out that it now seems it is useless to launch calls for vaccination because there should be only the hard core of the diehard No Vax left. “I’m not totally convinced because there were 2.1 million when we started compulsory vaccinating over 50s and 500 thousand have already been vaccinated since then, so in a short time we should have solved the problem of those who leave at this point. vaccinate. Others will never be convinced, I take note, but I remember that there are beds occupied by people who shouldn’t be there. In the coming months they are estimated 5 thousand people who will die for nothing, and I’m sorry why the vaccine would be enough. Sorry for them and for those who really need those beds. “

And what does it tell us about NovaVax? Could the “old-fashioned vaccine” convince skeptics? “I do not understand why. There is no reason. The idea is that the old is better than the new? THE the best vaccines for the impact on the body are those with m-Rna, because after a while the impact on antibodies decays but the protection of the immunological memory remains. These vaccines protect against both Omicron and Delta, the problem is that the third dose is needed: it is the third dose that protects the most from Omicron. “

Is single-dose Johnson not as good as two doses of the other vaccines? “No, whoever has done the single-dose Johnson will still have to do the third dose. Making two different vaccines has been found to give more protection. The protection at the level of antibodies that are formed with these vaccines decreases over time, but the immunological memory remains and is enhanced with the third, which is not an addition to the first two but is qualitatively different. Our cells with the third dose give an answer that could be permanent or in any case last up to 5-10 years.“

Why are there still so many deaths from Covid in Italy? “At least 30-40% of these deaths have been found positive for Covid but it is died of other pathologies. I think it is wrong to count them among the dead from Covid. But there is a reason: it is difficult to distinguish case by case who died from Covid or from other diseases while they also had Covid and therefore it was preferred to choose to count them in this way “.

“For example: a boy who has an accident, goes to hospital, turns out to be positive and dies of pulmonary embolism did not die of Covid. But an elderly person who one day plays cards with friends, catches Covid and ends up in hospital the next day and dies of pulmonary embolism died of Covid because without it he would not have died.

Since the issues are complicated it was decided to do so because it is not easy to establish why a person dies every time. It must also be said that dying from Covid is scarier because we are not yet used to it. Up to 10 thousand people die of flu every year but the dead of influence have no effect on us. “

Question of the various vaccine administrations: there is no risk of overstimulate the immune system? “It is true but it depends on how the vaccine is administered. At the beginning there were those who said to wait to give the second dose and in the end it was decided to do it after 28 days, because there was a lot of fear and the vaccine was studied in this way. Thinking about it, however, it was understood that so the immune system has no time to activate. However, he has a different way of organizing and finds how to react in each case. In fact, there are many doubts about the fourth dose. “

And of this rush to Zithromax What does he say? “It is an antibiotic and by definition in the case of viral diseases, antibiotics do not work. There are cases, especially among the elderly, in which in the case of viral infection to which bacterial infection is added the disease becomes complicated and Zithromax solves the matter. This does not mean that it cures Covid. As no antibiotics cure him.

No studio is perfect but all agree that treatment must be early, with antivirals and monoclonal antibodies, which must be given In 5 days, but antivirals and monoclonals have such a complicated process to be administered to patients that by the end, ten days have already passed. The government guidelines however adapt, they have already changed a bit, because now they are also prescribed anti-inflammatories for joint pain.

I find instead wrong the sentence of the Tar that doctors have to do what they want. No, doctors can’t do what they want: either they have a strong reason for treating patients differently than that drug was used for, or they refer to the literature. “